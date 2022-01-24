x
Sarah Palin's positive at-home COVID test delays libel trial against The New York Times

Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 on a home test kit, just as she was due in court for the start of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a rally in Montgomery, Ala. Palin is on the verge of making new headlines in a legal battle with The New York Times. A defamation lawsuit against the Times, brought by the brash former Alaska governor in 2017, is set to go to trial starting Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in federal court in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

NEW YORK — A judge has delayed the trial for former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation claims against The New York Times after she tested positive for the coronavirus three times. 

The positive tests were described to the judge by one of Palin's attorneys. 

Palin says the Times damaged her reputation with an opinion piece that falsely asserted her political rhetoric helped incite the 2011 shooting of then-Arizona U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. 

The newspaper conceded the wording of the editorial was flawed, but not in an intentional or reckless way. 

