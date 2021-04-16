On the Mark: Arizona’s trans kids are under attack by some in our legislature, and it’s embarrassing

The right to exist is not something many of us think about on a daily basis, but for transgender Americans, it is something they fight for every day of their lives.

“It’s just a core, human, gut feeling of being outnumbered,” said Tucson mom Liz Caraballo as she reflects on the more than 70 anti-trans bills introduced just this year.

Her 14-year-old Juniper is transgender and identifies as non-binary, used to describe someone who experiences a gender identity that is neither exclusively male or female or is in between or beyond both genders.

In 2021, 65 Republican-sponsored bills specifically target trans youth.

Arizona Politics