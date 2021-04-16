On the Mark: Arizona’s trans kids are under attack by some in our legislature, and it’s embarrassing

PHOENIX — The right to exist is not something many of us think about on a daily basis, but for transgender Americans, it is something they fight for every day of their lives.
“It’s just a core, human, gut feeling of being outnumbered,” said Tucson mom Liz Caraballo as she reflects on the more than 70 anti-trans bills introduced just this year.
Her 14-year-old Juniper is transgender and identifies as non-binary, used to describe someone who experiences a gender identity that is neither exclusively male or female or is in between or beyond both genders.
In 2021, 65 Republican-sponsored bills specifically target trans youth.
Arizona Politics
Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.