ON-SITE TABULATION: Gov. Doug Ducey suggests plan for late early ballots to have faster election results

PHOENIX — In his final weeks in office, Gov. Doug Ducey has some thoughts on Arizona's elections. In particular, he's weighing in with a proposal that he believes will allow voters to know the results faster.

“I want to say I have trust in Arizona's elections. And I think we do them well," said Gov. Doug Ducey.

After signing off on the certification of the 2022 election Monday, Ducey noted Arizona's elections have changed.

“Our elections have become much more competitive," Ducey said. "We've become much more consequential to the electoral map.”

That's why frustrations were high among many after election night came and went with many key races not getting called.

“The issue right now is not as much accuracy as it is urgency," Ducey said.

Ducey notes the biggest holdup was the record high 290,000 early ballots dropped off on Election Day. They were then brought back to county elections departments to go through a thorough verification process before being tabulated. That process takes days.

Ducey believes there is a solution to counting those votes faster.

“You could have them fed. You could have voter ID presented. They would have to be removed from the envelope and fed through the machine," Ducey explained.

Earlier this year, that very idea was included in SB1362 making it an option that counties declined to provide.

“I would like us to have the winner decided the day of the election, the day following in a highly competitive race or as close as we can get," Ducey said.

Adrian Fontes, the incoming Democrat secretary of state, was not an immediate fan of Ducey's idea.

"While I appreciate the outgoing Governor's suggestions for elections, I believe that our local election officials are best positioned to identify solutions to challenges surrounding elections," said Fontes in an emailed statement.

"We don't need knee-jerk policy proposals that could have a potentially negative impact on complex systems. I look forward to working with the new legislature, the Governor-elect, Republicans, Democrats, and particularly county election officials to find solutions that have long-term benefits for voters."

