New law sets restrictions on inaugural funds for Arizona governors

Gov. Katie Hobbs was criticized for not disclosing the donors behind her inaugural ceremony. She's signed a bill that sets limits on these types of donations.

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed legislation that revises how future Arizona governors will collect donations for their inauguration ceremonies.

After Hobbs herself was criticized for not immediately disclosing the high-price donors behind her January inauguration, the Democratic governor has recently approved a bill that caps future inauguration-related donations at $25,000.

Arizona Public Service donated $250,000 to Hobbs' inaugural fund and several other entities each donated $100,000, according to documents released by the fund's director after the inauguration.

In total, the fund reported raising $1.5 million from about 120 donors.

"I don't even know how much people gave, and no one on my senior staff does, either," Hobbs said on Jan. 6 during "Sunday Square Off."

Senate Bill 1299 establishes new restrictions on inauguration funds by requiring future governors to deposit these donations into a state promotional fund. This provision could prevent future governors from spending leftover inaugural funds for political purposes.

Money deposited into a state promotional fund shall be used "for the purpose of promoting the interests of the state or to promote and encourage citizen public service to the state," Arizona law states.

The bill also clarifies that inaugural donations are not the same as campaign contributions.

SB 1299 passed through the Arizona Legislature with broad bipartisan support and only one Republican was listed as voting against the bill during the final vote on May 3 in the Arizona Senate.

Hobbs signed the bill Tuesday along with 15 other pieces of legislation.

