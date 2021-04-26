New judge assigned to Arizona Senate GOP audit challenge

The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County announced that Judge Daniel Martin will be taking over the audit after Judge Christopher Coury withdrew.

The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County announced that Judge Daniel Martin will be taking over all proceedings in the court case revolving around the Arizona Senate Republicans' presidential election audit.

Martin has been a judge in the Superior Court since 2007 and has presided over cases in family, criminal, juvenile and civil courts.

The announcement comes after the previous judge presiding over the case, Judge Christopher Coury, withdrew less than 24 hours before a scheduled hearing at 11 a.m. Monday.

The superior court also announced that all hearings previously set by Coury are canceled. Each side of the case will have 10 days to tell the new judge how they think the case should be handled.

Coury, a Republican appointee, said in a court filing that a lawyer for the firm representing Senate Republicans' lead auditor had worked as an extern in his office within the last five years. The judicial code of conduct compelled him to step aside, Coury said.

This is just the latest twist in the case since the Arizona Democratic Party's filing of a lawsuit Thursday to stop the unprecedented election audit. The lawsuit's path could take more turns with the Arizona Supreme Court also involved.

The audit is a hand recount of all 2.1 million ballots cast in 2020, an examination of the ballot-counting machines and follow-up interviews with voters.

The audit grew out of Arizona Republican lawmakers' effort late last year to toss out President Joe Biden's victory in the state. The audit won't change the certified election results.