President Donald Trump flipped the script in Iowa in 2016.

He won 31 counties in Iowa that President Barack Obama took in 2008 and 2012.

Team 12's Brahm Resnik traveled to one of those counties, Jasper County in central Iowa, to find out why it flipped.

Iowa has 99 counties, and Jasper is a farming county that was once home to Maytag. It's one of the 31 counties that helped Trump take Iowa.

Thor Nearmyer’s family has farmed in Iowa for 170 years. He was a Reagan Republican who wasn’t high on Trump.

Nearmyer, the Jasper County GOP Chairman, says two things changed for him.

Nearmyer said he appreciated that Trump was looking out for Iowa farmers with trade deals and subsidies.

The other was it was revealed that Trump famously sent some business to a struggling Newton company. Dave McNeer, owner of Maxim Advertising, had to lay off employees after Maytag was bailed out. McNeer was featured on 60 Minutes in 2010, and Trump called him the next day. Now McNeer distributes Trump merchandise.

Nearmyer hasn't forgotten and believes Trump might be one of the best presidents ever.

"I grew up with Reagan, he was great," Nearmyer said. "But I think Trump is gonna go down as one of those all-time greats."

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Iowa caucuses: What are delegates and how are they awarded?

• Des Moines Register endorses Warren as Democrats make last-minute Iowa push

• Early primary voting already underway in some states