PHOENIX — President Donald Trump will make a stop in Phoenix on Wednesday. If you’re planning to attend the rally, here are some things to keep in mind before you go.

EVENT

The campaigning event will be held at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road starting at 7 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will be providing services inside of the State Fair Grounds while the Phoenix Police Department will be responsible for safety and security surrounding the area.

TICKETS

Admission to the rally is free, but those wishing to go must register on the campaign's site. Only two tickets are allowed per mobile number used.

TRAFFIC/PARKING

When the president goes to and from the airport to the coliseum, roads will be closed. The closure is expected during rush hour and may cause delays.

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

Encanto will be closed between 17th and 19th avenues. Traffic in the area, 19th Avenue, McDowell Road and Grand Avenue is expected to be heavy and is suggested to take alternate routes.

While there’s parking on-site at the fairgrounds, it’s possible that it will get full and attendees might need to find alternatives. Phoenix police recommend NOT to park on residential streets surrounding the coliseum because vehicles can be towed.

Another recommendation is to carpool, use public transportation or rideshare options.

DEMONSTRATORS/PROTESTS

Attendees have the right to exercise their freedom of speech, and police have designated areas that will be clearly marked. Police said that north of Encanto Road between 17 and 19th avenues is for attendees to voice their beliefs and/or opinions.

The areas have been designed so groups don’t block roadways. Police said whoever blocks roadways might be arrested for obstructing a public thoroughfare.

UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY

Unlawful assembly is when a group of people is involved in a criminal activity that can be dangerous for them or others.

Police would let the group know, using a loudspeaker, that they’re engaging in unlawful assembly and will give then specific directions on where to go in English and Spanish.

Whoever doesn’t leave the area once an unlawful assembly is declared would be arrested.

