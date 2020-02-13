PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is making a stop in Phoenix on Feb. 19, according to his reelection campaign.

The upcoming rally at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum comes after multiple political happenings and wins for the president.

Taking place just weeks after the president was acquitted by the Senate and the State of the Union address, the president will no doubt use the opportunity to tout his own successes.

The topics of the border wall and immigration have come up in the past three Arizona rallies which Trump has held in the state, and will most likely do the same at this rally. The construction of the wall has been in Arizonan news lately, affecting ranchers, Native American burial sites, and the environment.

The rally is also happening days after the results of the New Hampshire Democratic primaries were released and weeks after the Iowa caucuses, showing candidates Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg holding the most support among the two states.

As the Democrats solidify support, the president will likely feel the need to bolster the Republican voter base in Arizona, especially since the state has been described as a swing-state to focus on in 2020.

Arizona has been labeled as a "crucial battleground" for the upcoming presidential election. The state's 2018 midterm results showed a surprising spread of voters, with Krysten Sinema becoming the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in the state in 30 years.

Trump's words won't be the only aspect of the rally the public will be focused on. With the president's 2017 appearance ending in multiple arrests and tear gas in the streets, the public's reaction will also be an aspect to watch.

Admission to the rally is free, but those wishing to go must register on the campaign's site. Only two tickets are allowed per mobile number used.