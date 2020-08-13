President Donald Trump expected to visit Arizona next week

According to NBC News' "Meet The Press," Trump will visit Arizona on Tuesday.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is coming back to Arizona for another visit ahead of the November general election.

It was not immediately known where he would visit and what he would do while he was there. The show reported that the "plans are fluid."

Trump was expected to visit Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday and Pennsylvania on Thursday, where he plans to visit presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton.

The news organization also said it was not immediately clear how much social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced during his visits and how many of the events will be categorized as White House events or campaign events.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Arizona on Tuesday. He went to Tucson to accept an endorsement from the Arizona Association of Police before participating in a Latter-day Saints for Trump Coalition rollout in Mesa.

Trump was last in Arizona in June.

He visited Yuma to survey the border wall and mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system. Trump then delivered remarks at a Turning Point Action event directed towards students hosted at Dream City Church in Phoenix.

Sen. Martha McSally, Reps. Debbie Lesko and Andy Biggs and Gov. Doug Ducey were among the politicians in attendance throughout Trump's visit to Arizona.