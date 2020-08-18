x
McSally expresses concern about Trump-Kelly voters

Martha McSally said some Trump supporters may be convinced by ads positioning her Democratic rival, Mark Kelly, as an independent.
PHOENIX — Republican Sen. Martha McSally expressed concern to GOP activists that some supporters of President Donald Trump may not vote for her. 

Her remarks at a campaign event last week are an indication of her struggles to avoid the defection of Republicans whose support she’ll need to keep her seat. 

Answering a question from a supporter, McSally said some Trump supporters may be convinced by ads positioning her Democratic rival, Mark Kelly, as an independent.

McSally can’t afford to lose GOP voters again as she faces a tough battle against Kelly to hold onto John McCain’s former Senate seat. 

Her campaign has worked to remind Republicans that a Democratically controlled Senate would advance liberal priorities. 

