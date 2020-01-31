The Iowa caucuses won't all be in Iowa.

Nearly 1,300 snowbirds, college students and others temporarily outside Iowa will attend the crucial first-in-the-nation caucuses from more than a dozen states and as far away as Europe.

RELATED: Why Iowa flipped for President Donald Trump

It's the first time the Iowa Democratic Party is holding “satellite caucuses” in far-flung locales to let more people participate in a process often derided as opaque and exclusionary.

A woman holds a caucus card for Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at a town hall meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Indianola, Iowa (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AP

Altogether, there will be 24 satellite caucuses in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

Three international caucuses will be held in Paris; Glasgow, Scotland; and Tbilisi, Georgia.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• 5 things you might not know about the Iowa caucuses

• Iowa caucuses: What are delegates and how are they awarded?

• Des Moines Register endorses Warren as Democrats make last-minute Iowa push

• Early primary voting already underway in some states