The Iowa caucuses won't all be in Iowa.
Nearly 1,300 snowbirds, college students and others temporarily outside Iowa will attend the crucial first-in-the-nation caucuses from more than a dozen states and as far away as Europe.
It's the first time the Iowa Democratic Party is holding “satellite caucuses” in far-flung locales to let more people participate in a process often derided as opaque and exclusionary.
Altogether, there will be 24 satellite caucuses in 13 states and the District of Columbia.
Three international caucuses will be held in Paris; Glasgow, Scotland; and Tbilisi, Georgia.
