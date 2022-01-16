Former President Trump holds first rally of 2022 in Arizona; candidates try to follow in his footsteps

FLORENCE, Arizona — Thousands of people gathered in Florence Saturday night to see former President Donald Trump.



“I love this state, I love this state.” Former President Trump said while stepping on stage in front of a cheering crowd.



While the former president will not physically be on the ballot, his policy and ideals will be.



Candidates from Debbie Lesko, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Mark Fincham, Kari Lake, and more took the stage. Their messages were similar, repeating false and disproven claims of widespread election fraud, playing to a crowd.



“There is nothing he likes more than a crowd, a big crowd," said Stephanie Grisham, former White House Press Secretary under President Trump.



Grisham first joined the former president’s team ahead of his election in 2016. She is now fighting to keep him from power.



“I understand a lot of their thoughts because I was a true believer,” Grisham said. “I’m not going away from republican policies. But I’m not on board with an authoritarian way of thinking. And changing democracy because you don’t like the results.”



During his more than one hour speech, the 45th president discussed a myriad of subjects from vaccine mandates, education, the border, inflation and elections.



“If I know Donald Trump and I think I know him fairly well, he chose Arizona on purpose. He’s got people running for office that is on board for undermining our democratic institutions and not accepting legitimate elections,” Grisham said.



Every candidate and personality that took the stage Saturday mentioned the debunked claims of widespread voter fraud at some point during their speeches.