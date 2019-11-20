ATLANTA — The Democratic presidential field is in Atlanta tonight for the fifth debate of the race to earn the party's nomination in 2020.

It is the first presidential debate with just 10 candidates, the first without Julian Castro or Beto O'Rourke, as the field continues to narrow with only a little more than two months to go until the Iowa caucuses.

With Iowa and New Hampshire on everyone's minds, we'll see if South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg can continue to solidify his position as a frontrunner in the eyes of voters there, if former Vice President Joe Biden can regain lost ground, and if Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren can advance from the left.

The debate could also serve as a last gasp for a number of campaigns that have struggled to gain broad traction, with a handful of candidates who remain in the race still just polling in the 1-3 percent range.

Follow along live as we stream it through MSNBC, who will be hosting the debate along with The Washington Post. In a first, the moderator panel will also be comprised entirely of women.

Watch the debate in the video below:

The debate

What: The fifth Democratic debate

The fifth Democratic debate Who: Ten Democratic candidates, all of whom participated in the October debate

Ten Democratic candidates, all of whom participated in the October debate Where: Tyler Perry Studios, Atlanta

Tyler Perry Studios, Atlanta When: Wednesday, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

The backdrop is Georgia, a state Democrats prize for its potential to flip after Stacey Abrams mounted a competitive run for governor last year, and the newly-opened Tyler Perry Studios.

Who will be on the debate stage?

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Tulsi Gabbard

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

Tyler Perry Studios hosts the Democratic debate in Atlanta

MORE ON THE DEBATE

The Democratic debate in Atlanta: What to watch for

Democratic debate tonight | Facts about the candidates

This is what Tyler Perry Studios looks like for the Democratic debate in Atlanta