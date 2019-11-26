PHOENIX — Newcomer to the Democratic presidential field Michael Bloomberg was scheduled to come to Phoenix Tuesday to file paperwork to appear on Arizona's Democratic presidential preference election ballot.

Bloomberg announced his entry into the presidential race Sunday.

Bloomberg will file at the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, then meet with community leaders in Phoenix.

Arizona's presidential preference election for Democrats is March 17, 2020. The Republican party in Arizona announced they won't hold a presidential preference election.

