Arizona Congressional delegation calls for US to do more after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's speech

U.S. senators and representatives for Arizona expressed their support of the Ukrainian president's appeal for the country to provide more help to Ukraine.

PHOENIX — After a bold and unique address to world leaders from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, members of Arizona's congressional delegation stood in support of providing additional aid to Ukraine during its fight against Russia.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy pleaded with the U.S. Congress "to do more" to help during a virtual speech at the Capitol.

Zelenskyy showed a graphic video depicting the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war with Russia, along with heartbreaking scenes of civilian casualties.

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said. "I call on you to do more.”

Zelenskyy said the U.S. must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports. But rather than an enforced no-fly zone, he instead sought other military aid to stop Russian airstrikes.

Lawmakers at the Capitol complex gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks. Those in the Arizona congressional delegation made statements reacting to Zelenskyy's speech.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema:

"The world continues to witness Russia’s unprovoked and illegal attacks on a free, democratic, and sovereign Ukraine. President Zelenskyy’s joint address to Congress showed our unity supporting Ukraine’s efforts as it protects itself against Russia’s invasion.

The United States should continue providing military equipment and humanitarian support to Ukrainians, increase financial punishments on Putin and his regime, and boost our cyber defense against Russian threats. I stand ready to support policies that keep America safe, promote our country’s and our allies’ long-term security, and ensure our servicemembers' safety."

Representative Greg Stanton:

"President Zelenskyy has exemplified the courage of the Ukrainian people, and his address today was a sobering call to action. Last week, I voted to approve $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, including military equipment to strengthen the country's air defense capabilities.

These funds are critical to helping Ukrainian forces. But I believe the U.S. can—and must—do more to counter Russia’s unprovoked aggression and indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian civilians. It’s time to provide Ukraine with military jets and additional anti-aircraft weapons.

And, though we have led the world to impose historically strong sanctions to cripple Russia’s economy and slow Putin's war machine, they must be stronger. Putin’s political allies must be personally sanctioned to hold them responsible for enabling this carnage"

Representative David Schweikert:

"I had the honor of listening to President Zelensky this morning as he addressed Congress virtually from Kyiv. His bravery and courage, and that of all Ukrainians, in the face of Russian brutality is remarkable. I stand with the people of Ukraine."

Representative Ruben Gallego:

"Since traveling to Kyiv last December, I have been witness to a Ukrainian people determined to protect their homeland by any means necessary. President Zelenskyy has moved nations around the world to understand the Ukrainian struggle, and today’s speech to Congress was no different.

The United States must continue to stand with our Ukrainian partners and against Russian aggression. I remain committed to supporting Ukraine with the anti-tank and air defense assets, intelligence, and aid it needs to fight the ruthlessness of Putin and the Russian army."

