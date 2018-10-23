WASHINGTON (AP) - A nonprofit named for the late Sen. John McCain is calling for "mavericks" like him to vote in the Nov. 6 election and focus on human rights around the world.

The McCain Institute for International Leadership, led by his widow, Cindy, is launching a nonpartisan ad campaign Tuesday designed to spread that message, especially to young people. Cindy McCain says in the announcement video that human rights are American values "and it's time to fight for them again."

In a video posted on the McCain Institute's Facebook page Cindy McCain said "John always believed in the need for people to speak out and serve causes greater than ourselves."

A banner, which reads "Mavericks Needed," could be seen in the window of the the Fulton Center on ASU's Tempe campus Tuesday morning.

McCain was tortured for five years in a North Vietnamese prison and made human rights a signature issue during more than three decades in Congress. He died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81.

