Former GOP Congressman Matt Salmon announces 2022 run for Arizona governor

Salmon previously ran for governor in 2002, where he lost a close race to Janet Napolitano.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Former GOP congressman Matt Salmon announced his bid for the 2022 Arizona governor race Wednesday morning.

Salmon released an unlisted video on YouTube, titled "Proven Conservative Fighter," on June 15. The video touted Salmon's stance on multiple topics, such as:

"Being 100% pro-life"

"A-Rated by the NRA"

"Strong Borders"

"Arizona First Agenda"

The video continued with popular conservative talking points, with Salmon saying Washington D.C. is attacking "Arizona values."

"[Arizona's values] are under attack from Washington and from liberals here at home," Salmon said in the video. "Open borders and closed classrooms. Crushing tax hikes and socialism. Censorship and cancel culture."

The last time Salmon made national news coverage was when he told a local news station that having a gay son didn't change his opposition against gay marriage or his opinion on whether gay couples should be able to adopt children, according to the Washington Post.

This isn't the first time Salmon has run for governor in Arizona. He previously ran 19 years ago in the 2002 governor race, where he lost to Janet Napolitano.

JUST IN Former GOP Congressman & 2002 candidate for governor Matt Salmon announces 2022 rerun for governor. Lost close race to Janet Napolitano in 1st bid. He’s 4th candidate in Republican field. https://t.co/5BZGKt8udo #AZGOV — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) June 16, 2021

Salmon is the latest name added to the crowded race for Arizona's next governor, more than a year before the first votes are cast.

Some of the candidates are new names, others are familiar faces and one's a former TV anchor you may have seen in your living room.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is termed out, after winning election to two four-year terms in office.

Here are the top-tier Republican candidates: Arizona State Treasurer and former state lawmaker Kimberly Yee; Arizona Board of Regents member and developer Karrin Taylor Robson; and former television news anchor Kari Lake of Fox 10.

On the Democratic side, former Nogales mayor and business consultant Marco Lopez jumped in a few months ago. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs made her long-anticipated announcement on social media in June.

Sunday Square Off