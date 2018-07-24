Arizona Republicans are trying to cash in on President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

Tucson Congresswoman and U.S. Senate candidate Martha McSally tweeted Monday that in her southern Arizona district, the average taxpayer will save $1,029 this year and the average family, $2,148.

The median income for a family of four in McSally’s district is $76,000; for a single person, it's $49,000.

A McSally spokesman said the numbers came from a report by the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee on tax cuts in every congressional district.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Monday indicates the tax cuts rank among the most popular thing Trump has done.

In #AZ02, the Median Household Income is $49,072. I voted in favor of #TaxReform because the average taxpayer in my District saves $1,029 and the average family saves $2,148. pic.twitter.com/PB7yaQ0W0U — Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) July 23, 2018

In the nationwide survey of registered voters, Trump’s overall approval performance ratings were under water: 45 percent approved of the job he was doing as president, 52 percent disapproved.

But the president got higher marks for his handling of the economy: 50 percent approved, just 34 percent disapproved.

We've also verified there's no free lunch with these tax cuts.

They are not being doled out equally, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, and come with a cost now and well into the future:

-Higher-income earners get a larger share of the tax cuts.

-The tax cuts will boost the nation's budget deficit past one trillion dollars.

-Many Republicans want to slice Social Security and Medicare benefits to help pay for the tax cuts.

© 2018 KPNX