Steven Vigus is used to stress. You have to be able to handle it to stick around with the Marine Corps for a decade. However, Vigus is facing another stressful challenge in his career as a federal prison employee.

Vigus's time in the Marines brought him to 22 countries around the world. After a career in the military, Vigus became a federal corrections officer in Safford.

Last January, Steven Vigus was diagnosed with leukemia. Since then, a constant battle has played out, including chemotherapy and stem-cell transplants.

“Think of the most stressful thing you ever had and multiply it by 10,” Vigus said. “You have good days where you are happy, then you have days that affect you and you just want to break down and cry and yell at the world.“

Late last year, Vigus returned to work at the federal prison down in Safford. Then the shutdown took effect.

Federal prison employees are some of the estimated 800,000 employees going unpaid during the government shutdown.

“It’s hard, I went from being out for almost a year to going back to work and not getting paid,” Vigus said.

Making matters worse, the new year reset many of the health insurance costs. The Viguses are now facing medical bills before they reach their premiums but are not seeing Steven's paycheck come in.

"It starts adding up," Vigus said. "Food or medical bills ... well, I have to survive to get the food so (I choose to pay) medical bills.”

Vigus said the community has been helpful, with food banks providing options for food. However, with workers missing a second paycheck, the pressure is now on.

Vigus said he wants the government to stop playing games and reopen the government.

“The military taught me to deal with a lot of stress and if it wasn’t for the military, the stress would drive me over the edge I think,” Vigus said.

His wife Linda said the stakes are a matter of life and death.

“It’s reality to us. It’s real life because if he doesn’t get his treatments he could die,” Linda Vigus said.

If you want to help out Steven, you can go to his Facebook page.