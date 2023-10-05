Tiktok ban effective immediately for Maricopa County-owned devices

The ban comes after President Biden's order to ban federal contractors from using the app on official devices or networks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County employees can no longer participate in viral dances and challenges after the county's board of supervisors banned TikTok from all county-owned devices on Wednesday.

"This affects all employees with county-owned devices in departments under the Board of Supervisors," a county representative said. "These employees need to remove Tik Tok from devices used for County business."

The vote comes after a May 5 deadline set by a Gov. Katie Hobbs' executive order that banned the app from all state-owned devices. Hobbs' order was a response to President Biden's push to ban federal contractors from using the app on official devices or networks.

The county is the latest Arizona government entity to enact the ban. Both Arizona State University and the University of Arizona were forced to deactivate their TikTok accounts due to Hobbs' ban.

READ MORE:

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.