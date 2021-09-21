Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri resigning in November

This comes after a recording surfaced of Chucri criticizing fellow board members for not supporting a review of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri announced on Tuesday that he will leave office in November.

This comes after a recording surfaced of Chucri criticizing fellow board members for not supporting a review of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“In recent days it has come to light that I was secretly recorded in conversations regarding differences with some of my colleagues about an audit of the 2020 election,” Chucri said in a statement. “The comments I made were during a very turbulent time.”

Chucri argued in the recording that votes in the election were cast by deceased people and made unsubstantiated claims of ballot harvesting.

“My colleagues have every right to be both angry and disappointed with me. I should not have made such statements and offer my colleagues heartfelt apologies,” Chucri wrote.

Chucri has represented District 2 since 2013 will resign from office on Nov. 5. His term was due to end in 2025.

President Joe Biden earned a historic victory in Arizona after flipping the traditionally red state for the first time since 1992, but the win came with unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes, and Democratic and Republican leaders have certified the results of the election as being accurate.

Even so, it spurred a partisan and controversial audit of Maricopa County's election results. A full report on that audit is expected Friday.

