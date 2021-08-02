'The Board has real work to do': Maricopa County rejects Senate GOP demand for more election materials

The rejection of the subpoena could trigger a new court fight over the four-month-old partisan audit of the county’s 2020 presidential vote.

The Maricopa County Board on Monday largely rejected Arizona Senate Republicans’ latest subpoena for more election materials.

In a sharply worded response, Maricopa County Board Chairman Jack Sellers said:

“The Board has real work to do and little time to entertain this adventure in never-never land."

The board responded to the Senate subpoena shortly before the 1 p.m. deadline to comply, a county spokeswoman said.

The rejection of the subpoena could trigger a new court fight over the four-month-old partisan audit of the county’s 2020 presidential vote. This new subpoena issued by Senate President Karen Fann and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Warren Petersen arose from preliminary, but unsubstantiated, findings made public by the contractor leading the election review.

January subpoena

The last time Fann subpoenaed Maricopa County election materials, in January, a three-month court fight ensued. A judge upheld the legality of the initial subpoena.

The court battle was punctuated by Senate Republicans' failed vote to hold the five-county supervisors in contempt. A "yes" vote might have subjected the supervisors to arrest.

Once again, Fann was spurned in her request for information about the county's computer routers. The apparent goal is to investigate a conspiracy theory that the county's ballot-counting equipment is connected to the internet.

Independent auditors have confirmed the machines are not connected.

County officials, including Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, and cybersecurity experts have warned against handing over router information.

For the first time, the Senate GOP issued a subpoena to Dominion Voting Systems, which leases ballot-counting equipment and software to the county.

Fann's subpoena seeks information that will provide administrator-level access to Dominion's ballot-counting machines. The same demand was made in both subpoenas to the county. Dominion’s chief executive office and lawyer flatly rejected the subpoena.

The county has yet to follow through with a notice of claim against Fann and the Senate, seeking reimbursement for $2.8 million to replace the Dominion ballot-counting machines examined by Senate contractor Cyber Ninjas.

Fann agreed to cover any costs if the machines were damaged in any way.

Senate Republicans are expected to receive a final report on the election review from Cyber Ninjas sometime this month. It’s unclear whether an examination of the materials demanded by the subpoenas will prolong work on the final report.

Senate officials haven’t responded to the rejection of the subpoenas.

