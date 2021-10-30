x
Maricopa County eyes National Guard to help staff jails

The sheriff’s office reportedly has over 775 vacant positions, including civilian jobs, detention officers and deputies.
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking at ways to use Arizona National Guard personnel to help operate the understaffed jail system of the state’s most populous county. 

Sgt. Calbert Gillett told the Arizona Republic that the sheriff's office is evaluating its personnel needs and whether they can be met temporarily by the National Guard. 

The sheriff's office on Wednesday sent a request for 135 National Guard personnel but rescinded the request Thursday, and Gillett said the request was a draft copy sent accidentally. 

According to Gillett, the sheriff’s office has over 775 vacant positions, including civilian jobs, detention officers and deputies.

