Maricopa County officials have a plan to ensure security during upcoming elections. Here's what you need to know

PHOENIX — Arizona is no stranger to conspiracy issues involving election integrity.

Efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona culminated in an audit of votes cast in Maricopa County. The effort, as expected, failed to uncover any clear evidence of a fraudulent election.

On Wednesday, Maricopa County officials detailed their plan to ensure public safety and protect the electoral process during the primary and general elections in Maricopa County.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said his office has a clear strategy to ensure election security.

No deputies will be allowed time off the week of the primary or the general election. This is to ensure proper staffing should an issue occur at election sites.

Sheriff's employees will be trained in election laws and relative issues, so there is no question as to what they are legally allowed to do under their authority in protecting the election.

Plainclothes deputies will be surveying election sites to ensure public safety.

Election materials will be available detailing election laws and voters' rights

County Recorder Stephen Richer echoed Sheriff Penzone's commitment to election integrity, saying it is his office's goal to "ensure anyone who wants to cast a ballot or work at an election site feels safe and allowed to do so."

Election officials are battling a wave of disinformation about election integrity, including conspiracy theories parroted by the candidates themselves. Penzone acknowledged there is a potential for civil unrest.

“I hope that everyone in a position of leadership and power recognizes your responsibility and acts in a manner that our children and our children’s children can be proud of,” Penzone said.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has made election conspiracies central to her platform. Asked whether he is concerned about false rhetoric leading to violence, Richer said he invites candidates to speak with him now if they have questions about the process.

“We believe in this process. We know that this process is tested. We know that this process is the result of bipartisan Arizonans working together,” Richer said. “I would encourage all candidates to realize that we all want the same thing, and that’s that we want all voters to be able to participate in this process.”

Richer, a Republican, said he has not spoken directly with Lake.

When is the election?

The 2022 primary will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Who is running for office?

Races that voters can cast a ballot for include; governor, secretary of state, U.S. Senator and others.

For a full list and information on candidates running for offices, click here.

How to vote

Polling locations are set up based on your residential address. To find a polling location closest to you, click here.

Once you find your polling location, voters can report there on Election Day to cast their vote.

Before arriving, remember to bring one of the following forms of identification in List #1 and two forms of identification in List #2 or List 3.

List #1 - Sufficient Photo ID including name and address (One Required)

Valid Arizona driver's license

Valid Arizona non-operating identification card

Tribal enrollment card or another form of tribal identification

Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification

List #2 - Sufficient ID without a photograph that bears the name and address (Two Required)

Utility bill of the elector that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election. A utility bill may be for electric, gas, water, solid waste, sewer, telephone, cellular phone, or cable television

Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election

Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration

Indian census card

Property tax statement of the elector's residence

Tribal enrollment card or another form of tribal identification

Arizona vehicle insurance card

Recorder's Certificate

Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification, including a voter registration card issued by the County Recorder

Any mailing to the elector marked “Official Election Material

List #3 - Mix & Match from Lists #1 & #2 (Two Required)

Any valid photo identification from List 1 in which the address does not reasonably match the precinct register accompanied by a non-photo identification from List 2 in which the address does reasonably match the precinct register

U.S. Passport without address and one valid item from List 2

U.S. Military identification without address and one valid item from List 2

Look ahead

The Arizona General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

