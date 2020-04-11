Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel hospitalized with 'health emergency'

A spokesperson for Adel said the situation is fluid and there is limited information to share at this time.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, currently in a race to keep her position, has been hospitalized for a 'health emergency,' 12 News has learned.

BREAKING #12News learned tonight that Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel was rushed to the hospital. Her spokeswoman provided this response: pic.twitter.com/w6GucWLUDp — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 4, 2020

A spokesperson for Adel said she was admitted to the hospital for a health emergency. "The situation is fluid and there is limited information to share."

Adel is up for reelection, against Democrat Julie Gunnigle.

Gunnigle tweeted in response to reports, "My thoughts are with Allister and her family. We should give them privacy in this moment and we wish for a full recovery."

I have heard from multiple reporters via social media that my opponent has been admitted to the hospital for a medical emergency.



My thoughts are with Allister and her family. We should give them privacy in this moment and we wish for a full recovery. — Julie Gunnigle (@JulieGunnigle) November 4, 2020