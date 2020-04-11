Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel hospitalized with 'health emergency'

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, currently in a race to keep her position, has been hospitalized for a 'health emergency,' 12 News has learned.
A spokesperson for Adel said she was admitted to the hospital for a health emergency. "The situation is fluid and there is limited information to share."
Adel is up for reelection, against Democrat Julie Gunnigle.
Gunnigle tweeted in response to reports, "My thoughts are with Allister and her family. We should give them privacy in this moment and we wish for a full recovery."
