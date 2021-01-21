Maricopa County, Arizona state Senate working to end election fight

The move could lead to an end of a bitter dispute over subpoenas issued by the lawmakers who question how President Joe Biden won Arizona.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials and the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate on Wednesday agreed to avoid further court hearings while they work on a deal to get the Senate a raft of data from November’s election.

A final deal would end a three-week fight in which the Republican-majority county board said the Senate’s requests were far out of bounds.