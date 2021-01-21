Maricopa County, Arizona state Senate working to end election fight

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials and the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate on Wednesday agreed to avoid further court hearings while they work on a deal to get the Senate a raft of data from November’s election.
The move could lead to an end of a bitter dispute over subpoenas issued by the lawmakers who question how President Joe Biden won Arizona.
A final deal would end a three-week fight in which the Republican-majority county board said the Senate’s requests were far out of bounds.
GOP Senate President Karen Fann has said lawmakers needed to audit the election results to ensure the county ran the election correctly.