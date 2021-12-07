Maricopa County set to receive new tabulation equipment for upcoming elections

The Arizona Secretary of State recently notified the Board that the subpoenaed equipment would not be certified for use in future elections.

It looks like Maricopa County will have new equipment to use in future elections. Officials from Maricopa County announced Wednesday that the Board of Supervisors obtained new election equipment to replace what the Arizona Senate subpoenaed and turned over to uncertified contractors.

The news of the new equipment comes after it was revealed the Arizona Secretary of State officially notified the Board that the subpoenaed equipment would not be certified for use in future elections.

“Our highest priority is conducting secure and accurate elections,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers, District 1 in a release. “This amendment ensures we have the equipment to do so moving forward.”

According to a release from Maricopa County officials, the county will get 385 new precinct tabulators and nine new central counters as well as the election management hardware required to run them, according to the amended contract with Dominion Voting Systems.

The new equipment is said to increase the total cost of the contract from $6.1 million to $9.0 million, according to officials. Elections equipment is considered critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security. DHS also recently stated that the subpoenaed machines must never be used again in any official capacity.

Maricopa County is under contract with Dominion through Dec. 31, 2022, according to the release.

