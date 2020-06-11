Maps: Look at how the Biden/Trump race shakes out by county in battleground states

PHOENIX — As the presidential race moves closer and closer to the finish line, all eyes are on a handful of battleground states including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.
The Associated Press has called Arizona for Biden, although the race continues to tighten as more vote counts have been updated in recent days. Biden leads Trump by 43,779 votes in Arizona as of noon on Friday.
Conversely, Trump's lead depleted in Pennsylvania and Georgia as more and more votes are counted.
Trump needs to win both Pennsylvania and Georgia to win reelection, while Biden currently has multiple paths to win.
Below, you can see county-by-county in each of the battleground states mentioned above, to view how the race between Trump and Biden shakes out in each of those states.
ARIZONA
PENNSYLVANIA
GEORGIA
NEVADA
NORTH CAROLINA
