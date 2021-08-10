Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election

Fueled by the pandemic and heated debates about "critical-race theory," local school board elections have attracted more attention from political groups.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Races for local school board seats have emerged as intense political battlegrounds in the upcoming Nov. 2 elections across the U.S.

Parental protests that started during COVID-19 lockdowns are evolving into full-fledged board takeover campaigns.

National conservative groups offering training academies for right-leaning candidates are helping stoke the challenges, which could have a dramatic effect on public education if they succeed.

FreedomWorks, a conservative group that supported the rise of former President Donald Trump, launched a candidate academy in March that already has trained about 300 people nationwide.

Takeover supporters say school boards and teachers unions have lost touch with parents, while some sitting board members say the challengers are political extremists.