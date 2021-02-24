Legislature mulls raising Arizona's low unemployment pay

The proposal passed a Senate committee in a 9-1 vote Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Arizona’s super-low $240 maximum weekly unemployment benefit would increase to $320 by mid-summer under a new proposal.

Employers would also experience a small increase in premiums under the proposal backed by Republican Senate President Karen Fann.

But it differs from a plan backed by all House Democrats and some House Republicans.

Rep. David Cook questioned how Fann can justify an additional $20 per week over his plan without further boosting premiums.

The state’s weekly unemployment pay is the 2nd lowest in the nation and would increase to $300 under Cook version and $320 under Fann’s plan.