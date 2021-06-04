Legal challenge to Arizona GOP's election auditors warns against voter intimidation

Lawyers for non-profit says plan to contact voters might violate state, federal law. Lead auditor hired by Senate linked to posts claiming election was rigged.

PHOENIX — Arizona Senate Republicans’ plans to recount Maricopa County’s 2020 presidential vote faces a new legal challenge.

In a letter emailed Tuesday to the Senate’s hired auditors, attorneys for the non-profit Protect Democracy warn that the auditors’ plan to knock on doors to search for voters likely violates state and federal law.

The lawyers say lawsuits could follow if the audit proceeds as planned.

“These tactics - no matter their intent - constitute illegal voter intimidation and might expose your companies to both civil and criminal penalties,” according to the letter, sent on Protect Democracy’s behalf by three Phoenix law firms.

"Should you proceed with your current proposed Statement of Work or engage in any other conduct that intimidates Arizona voters, your companies may be named as defendants in federal civil rights lawsuits, thereby exposing you to money damages, the payment of attorneys’ fees, and court injunctions. The same conduct also may expose your companies, officers, and employees to criminal penalties."

Protect Democracy demands that the auditors cease all potentially illegal activity and retain all records related to the audit.

The Senate hired the lead auditor, Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, with $150,000 in taxpayer money.

The firm’s chief executive has been linked to social media posts that claim the election was rigged against President Donald Trump.

The audit has yet to get off the ground.

Last week, Cyber Ninjas’ chief executive officer, Doug Logan, sent a list of about 100 questions to the Maricopa County Elections Department pertaining to how it runs an election.

The Senate is also searching for a site where the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County can be hand-counted.

In 2020, Joe Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Maricopa County in 72 years.

After the election, Republican state lawmakers sought information on the vote that might help overturn it.