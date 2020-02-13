PHOENIX — Families and widows of firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty may soon get some peace of mind after lawmakers introduced bills to give them financial help.

When a firefighter or police officer loses their life, it can turn their family's lives upside down with grief but also with paying their bills and just keeping a roof over their heads.

Two new bills introduced by State Senators David Gowan and David Livingston would help pay for rents and mortgages of the families for up to 12 months until their benefits kick in.

Alyssa Cordova’s husband, Officer Jesus Cordova, was killed in Nogales in the line of duty nearly two years ago, and she says the bills would be much-needed relief for families.

“It gives you time to grieve and process everything that is going on and get on your feet without having to get out or getting evicted or foreclosing,” she said.

The two bills now go to the House floor for a vote.

