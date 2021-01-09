Law groups help Arizonans expunge marijuana charges from record

Under Prop 207, residents may petition the court to have their marijuana charge expunged.

PHOENIX — A new campaign titled Reclaim Your Future – or Reclama Tu Futuro in Spanish - was announced Wednesday afternoon at ASU’s Sandra Day O'Connor Law School.

The coalition is made up of statewide legal organizations, state university law schools, and grassroots organizations. The purpose of the campaign is to assist eligible Arizonans in clearing their records of marijuana-related offenses.

The campaign will target communities that are disproportionately impacted by Arizona drug laws, including those that live in rural areas and tribal communities

Under Prop 207, which allowed the legalization, taxation and recreational use of cannabis for adults 21 and over, residents may petition the court to have their marijuana charge expunged.

Since filing started in 2021, the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has granted 3,643 petitions for expungement.

Before filing a petition for expungement, you should check with the court in which the case was resolved.

To see what offenses are eligible, visit: www.azcourts.gov/prop207.

For more information on the new expungement law, upcoming workshops and clinics, and for direct legal assistance, go to: www.azexpunge.org

