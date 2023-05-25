Karrin Taylor Robson says she will not enter 2024 Arizona Senate race

Next year's race for the Senate will be interesting, but it will be without one prominent Arizona figure.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — We are now starting to see more and more race announcements as we inch closer to the 2024 election.

Next year's race for the Senate will be an interesting contest, but it will be without one prominent Arizona figure.

Republican Karrin Taylor Robson said she will not be running for U.S. Senate in 2024. The seat's currently occupied by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

She announced the decision Thursday morning via a news release. Here's the statement from Robson provided:

"Arizona voters will help determine control of the U.S. Senate in 2024, and it has been humbling to hear from Arizonans around this state who have urged me to enter this race," she said. "However, while I may seek other opportunities to serve our state via elective office in the future, now is not the time."

The statement continues.

"Arizona is my birthplace and my home, and will always be in my heart. While I have been blessed this year to spend extra time with my family and renew focus on my work, I will continue to be engaged with efforts to identify and elect strong conservatives to serve Arizona at all levels of government – particularly in the state Legislature where Republicans hold a narrow majority."

Robson ran for the Republican nomination in last year's gubernatorial race but lost to Kari Lake.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free





You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube