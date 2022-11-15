Karrin Taylor Robson calls for Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign

Robson called Ward's leadership of the Republican party an "unmitigated disaster" following projected losses in several top races.

After several projected losses across the Arizona general election, Republican leaders are starting to point fingers. On Tuesday, Karrin Taylor Robson who lost to Kari Lake in the primary election called on Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign.

The announcement came the day after the Associated Press called Arizona's gubernatorial race in favor of Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Robson congratulated the winning candidates before saying, "I've seen enough."

"Kelli Ward’s leadership of the Republican Party has been an unmitigated disaster," Robson added in her announcement.

A former state senator, Ward became chair of the Arizona Republican Party in 2019. Since then Ward has been at the center of multiple controversies, starting with her push to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Since then Ward has also received a subpoena from the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Robson said that under Ward's watch, "the Arizona GOP allowed our state to vote Democrat for President for the first time in a generation, lost two U.S. Senate races, and now the Governor’s office."

AZGOP has spent the last four years losing every major statewide race, and we are currently in the weakest position in Arizona we’ve been in as a party in 50 years.



It’s time for Kelli Ward to resign as AZGOP Chair. pic.twitter.com/uxrTfH9pwj — Karrin Taylor Robson (@Karrin4Arizona) November 15, 2022

Although it remains to be seen if there will be accompanying legal challenges to Robson's announcement, the call for resignation comes at the same time as Congressman Andy Biggs' announcement that he will be challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

With Trump-endorsed candidates losing elections across the country, these announcements could mark a distinct shift in the makeup of the Arizona GOP.

Robson closed her announcement saying, "Kelli Ward must resign as the Arizona Republican Party Chairman. We need a fresh start at the AZGOP, and it starts with new leadership at the top."

