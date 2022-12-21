Kari Lake's election challenge proceeds to trial

On Monday, a judge dismissed 8 of 10 claims in Lake's lawsuit. The trial on the remaining two charges begins today.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Kari Lake has two days to convince the Maricopa County Superior Court that her election loss was caused by outside interference. That trial begins Wednesday.

Lake's legal team originally planned to call Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs as a witness. Lake even boasted on Twitter that Katie Hobbs will take the witness stand.

On Tuesday, Lake's attorneys withdrew their subpoena of Katie Hobbs, a spokesperson with Hobbs' office confirmed. Hobbs had no connection to the two allegations that made it to trial.

A subpoena for Maricopa County Board Chairman Bill Gates to stand as a witness was also withdrawn on Wednesday morning.

At this time, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is still expected to take the stand.

Late Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered a two-day trial Wednesday and Thursday on two of the ten claims Lake made in contesting Democrat Katie Hobbs' 17,000-vote victory.

Both claims allege intentional misconduct by elections workers that cost Lake the governor’s race. Lake’s eight other claims were dismissed.

Counts 2 and 4 in Lake's complaint were the only ones that survived the judge's initial scrutiny.

In one count, Lake alleges printers malfunctioned on Election Day, leaving them susceptible to hacking. Additionally, she claimed the printers malfunctioned because of an “intentional action.”

Judge Thompson ruled that Lake must show at trial that the printer malfunctions were intentional and directed to affect the election results and that those actions directly affected the outcome.

The second count deals with the ballot chain of custody. In her lawsuit, Lake alleges there were violations of the chain of custody of ballots.

Judge Thompson handed Lake's legal team a high bar to meet.

Following the two-day trial, Judge Thompson will have until Dec. 27 to issue his ruling.That would allow for an emergency court appeal, just six days before the swearing in of Arizona's new executive officers.

Arizona Politics