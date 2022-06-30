Karen Fann's records subpoenaed by FBI for probe into 2020 election

The Republican lawmaker was instrumental in spearheading a months-long review of Maricopa County's ballots from the 2020 presidential election.

PHOENIX — Arizona Senate President Karen Fann's records have been subpoenaed by federal investigators for an investigation into Donald Trump's alleged pressure campaign on state-level officials after the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for Fann has confirmed that the FBI wants to inspect the Republican lawmaker's records as part of the agency's investigation. State Sen. Kelly Townsend told 12 News she's also complying with an FBI subpoena for copies of communications with Trump's lawyers.



Fann was instrumental in spearheading a months-long review of Maricopa County's ballots from the 2020 election after Joe Biden became the first Democratic candidate in decades to win the county.

Fann hired a private contractor, Cyber Ninjas, to review the county's election results and their audit still showed Biden defeated Trump. But the review attempted to fault the county for making mistakes in how it managed the 2020 election.

County officials have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and have pushed back against allegations made by state lawmakers.

Fann has previously announced she won't be seeking re-election after her current term expires in January 2023.

Fann and Townsend are not the only Republicans from Arizona to be targeted by federal officials.

Last week, state Republican Party chair Kelli Ward and her husband were both subpoenaed in the Department of Justice investigation into whether Trump's associates allegedly put pressure on swing states like Arizona to overturn Biden's victory.



