No questions allowed: Fann and CyberNinjas to present Arizona audit findings unchallenged on Friday

"Forcing their specific narrative is unfair, anti-American, and cowardly," Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said in a statement to 12 News.

PHOENIX — Arizona Senate President Karen Fann announced on Wednesday that the hired contractors who conducted a review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County will not allow questions from the public during their presentation on Friday.

The release of the findings of the so-called audit by the CyberNinjas firm comes after six months of work, costing taxpayers nearly half a million dollars.

“This is a presentation only and will not include public comment or questions,” the announcement stated.

Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, who oversaw the election, called Fann’s decision not to allow questions at the presentation “cowardly.”

“Of course they should take questions,” Fontes said in a statement to 12 News.

“The government is accountable to the people for its actions, and we should, at least through our representatives, be allowed to scrutinize this taxpayer-funded debacle. Forcing their specific narrative is unfair, anti-American, and cowardly.”

The election review began after former President Donald Trump lost Arizona last November by about 10,400 votes and some local Republican leaders demanded a recount.

County officials from both political parties have repeatedly affirmed the 2020 elections results and they have harshly criticized the audit process.

Private donors aligned with former President Donald Trump have also contributed millions of dollars to the audit operation.

President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona was a first for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996 and just the second in over 70 years.

Maricopa County election audit