Kanye West won't appear on Arizona's November ballot, state supreme court rules

PHOENIX — Rap icon and polarizing political figure Kanye West will not be listed as a presidential candidate on Arizona’s ballot after a ruling from the state supreme court on Tuesday.

The ruling signed by Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer rejected West's appeal, saying “Any nomination petition signatures collected before the date of the statement of interest are invalid and subject to challenge.”

“Consequently, Defendant West has failed to qualify for the ballot.”

A lawsuit against West was filed last week in Maricopa County Superior Court just days before the deadline to turn in at least 40,000 petition signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

The 43-year-old rapper hasn’t mounted a presidential campaign despite qualifying to appear on several other state ballots. Here in Arizona, his listed supporters are almost entirely registered Republicans.

But West’s name on the ballot could siphon 2% or 3% of the vote, a significant slice in a potentially close race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.