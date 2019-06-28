PHOENIX — Three Democratic political insiders from Arizona picked California Sen. Kamala Harris for their dream presidential ticket after her breakout performance Thursday in the party's second presidential debate.

The discussion on 12 News' "Decision 2020: Battleground Arizona" came after Harris called out former Vice President Joe Biden for his positive comments about segregationist senators.

Guests Julie Erfle, a Democratic political and communications consultant at Erfle Uncuffed; Democratic State Rep. Reginald Bolding of Laveen; and Roy Herrera, an attorney and adviser to Democratic candidates, also discussed:

- Who was on their dream ticket—presidential and vice presidential nominees to challenge President Trump in 2020.

- Which issues during the debate would resonate with Arizona Democrats.

- Whether the party's nominee should follow the independent strategy that propelled Kyrsten Sinema into the U.S. Senate last year, the first Democrat elected in Arizona in 30 years.

A Democratic presidential nominee hasn't won Arizona in 23 years since President Bill Clinton defeated Sen. Bob Dole in 1996.

Trump won the state in 2016 by just 3.5 points over Hillary Clinton.

Arizona is widely viewed as a battleground state next year in the presidential and U.S. Senate races.

