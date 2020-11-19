Judge rejects GOP bid to delay vote certification in Phoenix

Maricopa County is expected to certify results Friday. It’s unclear whether the party plans to appeal the decision.

PHOENIX — A judge has rejected the Arizona Republican Party’s bid to postpone the certification of election results in Maricopa County and dismissed its legal challenge that sought a new audit of a sampling of ballots.

Judge John Hanna issued the ruling Thursday with little explanation.

While the GOP said its challenge aims to determine whether voting machines were hacked, no evidence of fraud or hacking has emerged during this election in Arizona.

The chairman of the county board of supervisors said there is no evidence to prove that the election results were fraudulent.

Clint Hickman, a Republican, says there is no evidence of voter fraud, misconduct or equipment malfunction even with over 2 million ballots tallied and President Donald Trump continues to irately claim otherwise.

The court ruling comes as the state GOP has pressured county officials statewide to delay certifying election results.

BREAKING Judge tosses out @AZGOP lawsuit vs Maricopa County, denies motion to block canvass & allows state to recoup attorneys fees from Republican Party. #12News pic.twitter.com/S9eKBbX6T7 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 19, 2020

JUST IN Minutes after @AZGOP lawsuit thrown out, Arizona State Senate's GOP caucus sets up email account 'to gather documented proof of voting irregularities.' Deadline: Nov. 27, Friday before Monday, Nov. 30, when governor & secy of state must certify election results. #12News — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 19, 2020

