Judge rejects GOP bid to delay vote certification in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A judge has rejected the Arizona Republican Party’s bid to postpone the certification of election results in Maricopa County and dismissed its legal challenge that sought a new audit of a sampling of ballots.
Judge John Hanna issued the ruling Thursday with little explanation.
Maricopa County is expected to certify results Friday. It’s unclear whether the party plans to appeal the decision.
While the GOP said its challenge aims to determine whether voting machines were hacked, no evidence of fraud or hacking has emerged during this election in Arizona.
The chairman of the county board of supervisors said there is no evidence to prove that the election results were fraudulent.
RELATED: Maricopa County will certify election results despite Republican requests to recount all 2 million ballots
Clint Hickman, a Republican, says there is no evidence of voter fraud, misconduct or equipment malfunction even with over 2 million ballots tallied and President Donald Trump continues to irately claim otherwise.
The court ruling comes as the state GOP has pressured county officials statewide to delay certifying election results.
RELATED: Republican Maricopa County chairman says 'no evidence of fraud or misconduct' in presidential election
Arizona Politics
Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.