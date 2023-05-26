Judge declines to sanction Kari Lake, attorneys in election challenge case

Judge Peter Thompson ruled Lake's inability to prove her claim by clear and convincing evidence doesn't mean it was "groundless" and "not made in good faith."

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Judge has declined to sanction Republican Kari Lake and her attorneys for their actions in her election challenge case.

On May 22, Maricopa County Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake's final legal claim to overturn her defeat in the Arizona gubernatorial election six months ago.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes filed a sanction request, alleging Lake and her attorneys “intentionally misrepresented facts to the court by misstating or inappropriately grounding factual assertions on unsupportive evidence."

On Friday, Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Lake's inability to prove her claim by clear and convincing evidence doesn't mean it was "groundless" and "not made in good faith."

Thompson said, "Even if her argument did not prevail, Lake, through her witness, presented facts consistent with and in support of her legal argument."

You can read the full court ruling below:

