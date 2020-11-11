Joe Biden leads President Trump by 12,813 votes in Arizona on Wednesday

President Trump continues to cut into Joe Biden's lead in Arizona, but the number of ballots left to count is dwindling.

PHOENIX — President Trump continues to gain ground on President-elect Joe Biden's lead in Arizona as more votes are counted, but they are running out.

Biden currently leads Trump by 12,813 votes in Arizona. His lead has been shrinking since Election Day, but the president is falling short of targets needed to catch up.

According to the state, there are just under 46,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona. Trump would need to win 64% of those votes to tie Biden.

Nearly 22,500 of the remaining ballots are in Arizona's largest county, Maricopa County, where Biden leads Trump currently by nearly 46,000 votes. Biden has held 50% of the votes in Maricopa County while Trump has 48%.

Maricopa County has been releasing updates of around 5,000 to 6,000 votes per day over the past few days in the evening. Another batch is expected Wednesday evening.

Biden was named president-elect by multiple news outlets on Saturday after he was projected to win both Pennsylvania and Nevada, putting him over the required 270 electoral college votes needed to be declared president.

The president continues to push back against the election results, claiming widespread fraud.

It is not immediately known when Arizona would complete the ballot tabulation. According to Arizona law, the election results have to be certified within 20 days after an election.

You can watch Maricopa County election workers count ballots live here.

Maricopa County will continue updates "until all valid ballots are counted," the department announced in an email.

Maricopa County Elections Department spokeswoman Erika Flores said, "We have not had any issues with any of the vote counts. We are continuing to count those votes and continuing with our process. We are making sure that every valid ballot is counted.”

While the Associated Press called Arizona for Biden at just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, votes continue to be counted in the state, bringing the race closer.