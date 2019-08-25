PHOENIX — Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced Sunday that he would run next year to win back the seat he once held.

Arpaio had held the seat for 24 years, before he was voted out of office in 2016 and replaced by current Sheriff Paul Penzone.

In a Sunday press release, Arpaio said he consulted his wife of 61 years, Ava, and got her approval before announcing his re-election campaign.

“Watch out world! We are back!" part of the release read.

In the press release, Arpaio announced that he would re-open the controversial Tent City jail, bring back "popular" jail policies, restitute the sheriff's posse "to its former strength" and "continue to enforce all Arizona laws that deal with drug trafficking, sex trafficking and other crimes associated with the border and illegal immigration."

Arpaio said the date of his announcement, Aug. 25, is important to him because it's his wife's birthday and the two-year anniversary of President Donald Trump pardoning him after he was found guilty of criminal contempt.

“I will continue to stand and fight to do the right thing for Arizona and America, and will never surrender,” Arpaio declared. “Those who break the law will have to deal with this sheriff.”

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court in 2017, after a judge found that he intentionally ignored another judge's order to stop arresting undocumented immigrants without any evidence that they broke state law.

Arpaio faced up to six months in jail related to the conviction. Trump's pardon meant he would not serve any time, but the verdict remains on his criminal record.

Arpaio also ran for U.S. Senate last year. He lost the Republican bid for former Sen. Jeff Flake's seat, which is currently held by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat.

