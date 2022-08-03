Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in car crash

Walorski represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional District.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, and two of her staff members were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed the news, saying Walorski's husband had been informed by the sheriff's office.

"She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," McCarthy wrote. "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

CBS affiliate WSBT said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19 south of State Road 119.

CBS Capitol Hill Producer Rebecca Kaplan said Walorski's district director, Zachery Potts, and communications director, Emma Thomson, were the two staffers who also died in the crash.