For many of Arizona’s politicians – this is it.

Supporters making a final push for votes Saturday, on the final weekend.. before election day. At Phoenix’s Desert West Park Community Center, local Democrats rallied about 100 supporters to canvass neighborhoods.

“We’re ready, we’re energized, and most of us right now, we’re sleeping very little,” said LD29 Democrat Party Chair Monica Pimentel.

Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema and Phoenix mayoral candidate Kate Gallego were among those who attended the event and liberals say their base is motivated, largely, due to the president.

“This year is different. Our community seems to be polarized with the president,” said Pimentel.

But Republicans are expecting conservatives to vote in huge numbers as well.

Senate Candidate Martha McSally has been stumping with major names, including Donald Trump Jr. earlier this week.

“You are all a part of the ground war. You’re part of the ground war. So, look, you can sleep when you’re dead,” she told supporters.

Of all the races across the state, the Sinema/McSally race for Senate has drawn the most attention, because it could be potentially critical for the nation in deciding which party will control the U.S. House.

The latest numbers from Five Thirty Eight show the two in a virtual dead heat – with Sinema leading by less than two points.

Meantime, a big question heading into Tuesday is how polling locations will hold up.

Perhaps helping: the fact that nearly a million early ballots have already been returned in Maricopa County.

Officials across the state have promised an end to long lines and late openings.

Whatever the result, when all is said and done, officials say turnout could break records for a mid-term election.

The Maricopa County Recorder says turnout could reach 55 percent.

