PHOENIX — NBC'S Chuck Todd visited 12 News as part of his Meet the Midterms tour, which kicked off here in Arizona.

The Meet the Press host's focus is on the Arizona Senate race to replace Sen. Jeff Flake.

The seat could pretty much guarantee Republicans maintain control of their majority in the Senate, or potentially set up a change in power to the Democrats.

Todd said Arizona could become the next major battleground state, joining the likes of Ohio and Florida, and the Senate race could prove to be a litmus test to see where the state is heading politically.

Over the course of the interviews Todd talked about both Senate candidate's strategy, the national impact, President Trump and what could be next for Sen. Jeff Flake as he leaves office.

"He looks like somebody who's not done running for office," Todd said about Flake.

© 2018 KPNX