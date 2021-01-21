Inauguration parade announcer makes his return thanks to Valley man

The legendary voice of the inauguration parade is back after a Valley man made a call. This comes four years after getting the axe from President Trump’s parade.

Charlie Brotman’s voice making its return to the White House as the inaugural parade announcer.

“I think of it being the first time every time,” says Brotman. But his actual first time was for President Truman in 1945.

Since then, the 93-year-old has been the voice of every inaugural parade. Including Reagan, Nixon, Clinton, Bush and Obama.

That is, until the Trump administration chose someone else.

“It was devastating. It broke me. I couldn’t believe that I was not going to be the announcer,” says Brotman.

But thanks to Jevin Hodge, Brotman’s mentee, who ran for Maricopa County Supervisor in 2020, Brotman is back.

Hodge says he made some calls to the Biden administration asking for them to re-hire Brotman.

“They were excited and motivated to get Charlie motivated back involved in his seat so he could be the legend that he is,” says Hodge.

This year is a little different though. Because of the pandemic, Brotman pre-recorded the audio and sent it into the parade committee. Then, they played it at the parade.

Even though the Maryland native didn’t physically attend, it feel just as good for him.