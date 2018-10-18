As part of Decision 2018, President Trump is coming to the Valley to stump for Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally.

The Commander in Chief will be holding a rally in Mesa Friday, and we'll have team coverage of the night's events.

The rally is at the International Air Response hangar near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

MORE: President Donald Trump to hold rally in Mesa Friday

We'll have special coverage fo the rally starting at 7 p.m., followed by Dateline and 12 News at 10.

12 News will have live coverage of the rally.

