Arizona's Senate and congressional races are in the spotlight Tuesday.

Here's where you can find Election Day results from 12News.com.

We expect results will be released starting at 8 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. You can see all the results at 12News.com/Elections.

RESULTS HERE

You can sort for the races you want to see most. Select "U.S. Senate" to follow the close race between Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema.

Follow your congressional district or select "Arizona offices and ballot initiatives" to follow the governor's race and the statewide propositions.

Stay with 12 News for live coverage online from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

LIVE COVERAGE TUESDAY

For hyperlocal races, refer to your county recorder's website:

Maricopa County

Pinal County

Yavapai County

Gila County

Coconino County

Mohave County

Navajo County

Apache County

La Paz County

Graham County

Greenlee County

Pima County

Yuma County

Santa Cruz County

Cochise County