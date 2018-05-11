Arizona's Senate and congressional races are in the spotlight Tuesday.
Here's where you can find Election Day results from 12News.com.
We expect results will be released starting at 8 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. You can see all the results at 12News.com/Elections.
You can sort for the races you want to see most. Select "U.S. Senate" to follow the close race between Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema.
Follow your congressional district or select "Arizona offices and ballot initiatives" to follow the governor's race and the statewide propositions.
Stay with 12 News for live coverage online from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
For hyperlocal races, refer to your county recorder's website: